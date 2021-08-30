Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Firm Capital Property Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Firm Capital Property Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Firm Capital Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

