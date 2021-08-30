First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of First American Financial worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

