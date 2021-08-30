First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.83

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.83 and last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 7930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First American Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in First American Financial by 287.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in First American Financial by 188.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

