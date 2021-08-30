First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stake Lessened by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lessened its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,394 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.45% of First Bank worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 39.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

First Bank stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRBA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

