First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.66 Million

Brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post sales of $102.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.10 million and the highest is $103.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $102.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $399.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $403.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $409.11 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 670.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. First Busey has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

