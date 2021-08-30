First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.66 Million

Brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post sales of $102.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.10 million and the highest is $103.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $102.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $399.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $403.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $409.11 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Busey.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 670.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. First Busey has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
