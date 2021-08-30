First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Bought by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 977.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,016 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 1.75% of First Business Financial Services worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.07. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

