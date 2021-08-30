First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the July 29th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.07. 3,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,871. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after buying an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after buying an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

