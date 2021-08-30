First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of FSD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,351. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $16.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 77,023.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter worth $789,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter worth $156,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

