First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.99

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.99 and last traded at $89.99, with a volume of 1172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 117,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,075,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

