First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.20

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.20 and last traded at $118.06, with a volume of 238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 716.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 901,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

