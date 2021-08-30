First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNX opened at $102.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $102.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter.

