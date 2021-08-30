First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.80

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.80 and last traded at $99.54, with a volume of 69487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

