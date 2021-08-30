First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the July 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CARZ traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,114. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79.

