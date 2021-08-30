First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 718,200 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the July 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,200,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,435 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,852,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 92,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,573. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

