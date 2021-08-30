First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.97

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.97 and last traded at $90.96, with a volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.41.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

