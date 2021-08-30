Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 38,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,324,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Get Fisker alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after buying an additional 2,294,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 288.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,020,000 after buying an additional 7,551,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 50.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.