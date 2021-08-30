Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 39.7% in August

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 693,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $178.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.08. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,349,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.45.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.