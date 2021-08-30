Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 39.7% in August

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 693,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $178.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.08. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.98 and a beta of 2.00.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.45.
Fiverr International Company Profile
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
