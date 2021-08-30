Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Shares Up 0.2%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 21,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 67,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

