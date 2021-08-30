FLO Market Capitalization Tops $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

