Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $2,898,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,074.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $118.98 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

