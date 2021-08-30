Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report $998.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $989.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,044,000 after buying an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.