FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in FMC by 29.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $93.07 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.