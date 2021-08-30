Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.01

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 17770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.19 million and a P/E ratio of 20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.54.

Foraco International Company Profile (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

