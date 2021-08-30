Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,829,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Ford Motor worth $101,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

