Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 6th (OTCMKTS:FRXBU)

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FRXBU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 6th. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $305,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

FRXBU stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

