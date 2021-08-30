Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.37

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 506213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. Research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

