Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.53

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.53 and last traded at $99.53, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.
About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.
