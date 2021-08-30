Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.53

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.53 and last traded at $99.53, with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

