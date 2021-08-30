Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,997 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors accounts for 0.5% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,452,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,134,000 after purchasing an additional 254,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,709 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $46,319,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,139,000 after purchasing an additional 111,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 945,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 154,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,310. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

