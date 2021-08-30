Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 26,686 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $9.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

