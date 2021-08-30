Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Trading Up 16.5%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) were up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 122,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 147,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

About Fortune Minerals (OTCMKTS:FTMDF)

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

