Forward Management LLC Decreases Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Forward Management LLC reduced its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,088 shares during the quarter. NETSTREIT comprises about 0.2% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Forward Management LLC owned about 0.16% of NETSTREIT worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NETSTREIT by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 169,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,618.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.