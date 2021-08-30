Forward Management LLC Increases Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 146.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. CoreSite Realty makes up 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 90.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.99. 168,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average is $127.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

