Forward Management LLC Invests $5.70 Million in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,000. MGM Growth Properties accounts for 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Forward Management LLC owned 0.10% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after buying an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,844,000 after buying an additional 1,289,792 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,184,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,389. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

