Forward Management LLC Makes New $7.83 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,000. American Tower makes up 0.9% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.68. 1,632,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.57. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

