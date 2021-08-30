Forward Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,000. National Storage Affiliates Trust makes up about 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Forward Management LLC owned about 0.11% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,574,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $57.17. 575,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.