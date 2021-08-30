Forward Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 246,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,383,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 9.6% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,779,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,336,027. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

