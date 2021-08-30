Forward Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Forward Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 48.3% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Forward Management LLC owned approximately 2.28% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $438,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,554. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

