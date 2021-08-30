Forward Management LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. CyrusOne makes up approximately 0.3% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 410.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after purchasing an additional 867,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $37,338,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $36,645,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.79. 1,184,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,163. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,905.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

