Fourthstone LLC Acquires 528,393 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,393 shares during the period. Investar comprises approximately 6.1% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 5.95% of Investar worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Investar by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $22.55. 571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,915. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

