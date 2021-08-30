Fourthstone LLC Acquires New Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. MainStreet Bancshares accounts for about 0.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.27% of MainStreet Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNSB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.47. 12,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $177.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.53.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

MNSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

