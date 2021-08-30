Fourthstone LLC Acquires Shares of 65,284 California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.80% of California BanCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALB. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

