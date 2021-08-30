Fourthstone LLC Grows Position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares during the quarter. Unity Bancorp comprises approximately 1.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 1.98% of Unity Bancorp worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of UNTY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.29. 184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $241.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.37. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $57,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $513,373. 31.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.