Fourthstone LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,004 shares during the period. Partners Bancorp comprises approximately 0.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Partners Bancorp worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Partners Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Partners Bancorp by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Partners Bancorp by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Partners Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

PTRS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,122. The company has a market cap of $156.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 8.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Partners Bancorp Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.