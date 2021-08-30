Fourthstone LLC Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares during the quarter. Severn Bancorp accounts for about 6.1% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 9.45% of Severn Bancorp worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVBI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 39.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $420,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $847,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Severn Bancorp by 714.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 77,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Severn Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,373. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.82. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 19.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.