Fourthstone LLC Has $15.82 Million Holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476,972 shares during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp accounts for 6.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 9.28% of Colony Bankcorp worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CBAN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

