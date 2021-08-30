Fourthstone LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,391 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,132 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Summit Financial Group worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SMMF. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SMMF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,399. The company has a market cap of $311.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.