Fourthstone LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.67% of Ames National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ames National by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ames National by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

ATLO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,647. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $214.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.77. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

