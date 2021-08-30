Fourthstone LLC Invests $1.58 Million in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.67% of FVCBankcorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,627. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $271.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

