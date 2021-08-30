Fourthstone LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.62% of ACNB as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ACNB by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ACNB by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $28,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,481.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,132 shares of company stock worth $285,032 and have sold 2,268 shares worth $64,448. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACNB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.95. 607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.11.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

