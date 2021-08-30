Fourthstone LLC Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Bank of Marin Bancorp comprises 1.3% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Bank of Marin Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.14. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,231. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.68.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

